Earn while you learn: Baddi University scheme offers Rs 12K stipend

Shimla, June 15
Baddi University launched its admission prospectus for the academic year 2024-25, highlighting the unique ‘Earn While You Learn’ programme here today.
Under this programme, engineering students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 from the second year, which will benefit the needy students. Additionally, the university is also offering up to 100 per cent scholarships for meritorious students, SC-ST, BPL and single girl students.
100% scholarship
- Under this programme, engineering students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 from the second year, which will benefit the needy students.
- Additionally, the university is also offering up to 100 per cent scholarships for meritorious students, SC-ST, BPL and single girl students
While addressing a press conference here today, university Registrar Dr Khushmeet Kumar said the university offers a wide range of courses, including pharmacy, engineering, management, agriculture, nursing, paramedical sciences (such as physiotherapy, MLT, radiology) and basic sciences.
“Located just half an hour from Chandigarh, in the heart of Asia’s largest industrial hub, the Baddi University provides enhanced job opportunities within the region. All graduates have been successfully placed during campus placements, with the highest salary package of Rs 24 lakh, a secondary package of Rs 18 lakh for 16 students and an average package of Rs 6 lakh,” he said.
He added that the university also focuses on the holistic development of the students. “The university organises various curricular, extracurricular, sports and techno-cultural events through its well-established Cricket Academy, NSS, NCC and Yoga Clubs. Students are also engaged in various projects under the ‘Idea Factory’ initiative, benefitting from strong industry collaborations for industrial visits and expert lectures from industry professionals,” added Kumar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor
Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi
Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future
Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...