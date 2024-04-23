Earth day : Cleanliness drive at HPU

Shimla, April 22
Students of the Department of Geography of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today organised a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Earth Day.
The Department also organised a poster-making competition on the theme ‘Planet vs Plastic’. In the competition, Madhavi Raghuvanshi bagged the first prize, while Sunandini and Bharti were second and Rakhi Bansal stood third.
A rally was also organised to spread awareness about the environment on the occasion of Earth Day. Head of the Department DD Sharma, in his concluding speech, highlighted the importance of Earth Day. Sharma felicitated all the winners and runners-up with awards.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused