Earth day : Cleanliness drive at HPU

Shimla, April 22

Students of the Department of Geography of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today organised a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Earth Day.

The Department also organised a poster-making competition on the theme ‘Planet vs Plastic’. In the competition, Madhavi Raghuvanshi bagged the first prize, while Sunandini and Bharti were second and Rakhi Bansal stood third.

A rally was also organised to spread awareness about the environment on the occasion of Earth Day. Head of the Department DD Sharma, in his concluding speech, highlighted the importance of Earth Day. Sharma felicitated all the winners and runners-up with awards.

