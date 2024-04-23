Earth day : Recycling plastic waste need of the hour, college-goers told

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 22

On the occasion of World Earth Day, the Department of Soil Science and Water Management at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today hosted an event dedicated to raising awareness about environmental conservation.

The department organised discussions and activities aimed at highlighting the crucial role each individual played in preserving our planet.

The event featured lectures, which were attended by 75 students, faculty members and other staff.

Head of Department ML Verma emphasised this year’s theme “Planet vs Plastics”.

The theme underscored the urgent need to address the detrimental impact of plastic pollution on our environment and inhabitants, he said.

It called for a global initiative to significantly reduce plastic production by 60 per cent by 2040, paving the way for a plastic-free future, he added.

Experts delved into the agriculture sector’s reliance on plastics for various applications such as mulching, irrigation pipes and protective structures like polyhouses and shade nets. They underscored the importance of researching and identifying microorganisms capable of degrading plastics and highlighted the significance of recycling.

All participants took a pledge to advocate for responsible plastic usage and disposal in their daily lives. They pledged to champion this cause both individually and through collective efforts, recognising the need for safeguarding our planet for future generations.

