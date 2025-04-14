Earthquake jolts Mandi, no damage reported

A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Mandi district on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The tremors were felt at approximately 9.18 am, with the epicentre located near Mandi town at a shallow depth of just 5 km.

IMD officials reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was recorded at 31.49 degree latitude and 76.94 degree longitude. No casualties or damage to property have been reported from any part of the region.

Mandi falls under seismic zone 5, classified as a high-risk zone for earthquakes. Although Sunday’s tremor was relatively minor, it once again highlights the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity.

Local authorities stated that there was no panic among residents, and normal life continued without disruption. Disaster management teams were placed on alert as a precautionary measure, and the situation was closely monitored.

Officials have advised residents to remain vigilant and follow updates from official sources in the event of any further seismic activity.