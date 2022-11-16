Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shakes Himachal Pradesh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 16

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

According to National Centre for Seismology, the location of the temblor was 27 km NNW of Mandi and at a depth of 5 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-11-2022, 21:32:55 IST, Lat: 31.83 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 27km NNW of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QDpZSz1WiD @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QAiXfoPoSq — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 16, 2022

More details are awaited.

National Centre for Seismology is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.