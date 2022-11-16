Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shakes Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh, November 16
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday evening.
According to National Centre for Seismology, the location of the temblor was 27 km NNW of Mandi and at a depth of 5 km.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-11-2022, 21:32:55 IST, Lat: 31.83 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 27km NNW of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QDpZSz1WiD @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QAiXfoPoSq— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 16, 2022
More details are awaited.
National Centre for Seismology is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
