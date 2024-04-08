Eat well, live well to ward off diseases: IGMC heart specialist

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

One needs to improve one’s lifestyle and eating habits to maintain good health.

This was said by Head of Department (Cardiology), Indira Gandhi Medical College, Dr PC Negi here today while speaking at a World Health Day event organised by the Himachal Pradesh Gyan Vigyan Samiti.

Dr Negi said the cause of most diseases was wrong daily routines and eating habits.

“It is very important to strengthen public health services. If the health infrastructure is strengthened, then the general public would benefit from it,” he added.

To maintain credibility, hospitals should have their own testing laboratories, he said, adding that there should not be an outsourced system in the fields of health and education.

He also advocated for making Asha workers a part of the system. On this occasion, a Public Health Centre was inaugurated at the state office of the committee, where general check-up and counselling would be held on the first Sunday of every month.

Former Joint Director (Health Department) BD Sharma, while appreciating the samiti for the initiative, said senior citizens needed medical consultation as they grew old. However, it was not possible for them to reach hospitals, he added.

“The Public Health Centre is a commendable initiative in this direction,” he said.

IGMC Associate Professor (Department of Community Medicine) Dr Amit Sachdeva said the World Health Organisation had given the slogan ‘Our Health is Our Right’ to promote the message of making health a priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Samiti Secretary Satyawan Pundir said the samiti had been planning to run a public health centre on voluntary basis with the help of health sector experts for the last several years, and the effort had been materialised today.

“In future, discussions, dialogues, counselling and orientations will be organised at this centre with the help of experts on various aspects of health such as stress, anxiety, exam pressure and domestic violence,” he added.

The samiti would conduct a health dialogue series across the state in which the campaign against drug addiction would be the main subject, Pundir said.

