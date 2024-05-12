EC gives nod to road tarring work in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 11

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its permission to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) to carry out the tarring work on link roads in the town.

The work was scheduled to begin in March, but it was delayed due to the model code of conduct, which came into force after the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha and byelections.

In order to begin the tarring work, the MC had written a letter to the ECI, seeking its permission.

Recently, the MC had initiated the work in core areas of the town. Thereafter, the work started in other wards.

Surender Chauhan, Mayor, Shimla, said tenders for the tarring work in several wards of the town were awarded last year and the work is going on in full swing for the past few days.

He said at present, the work is going on in Bhatakuffar. He said thereafter, it will be carried out in Rudlu Bhatta, Khalini and Summer Hill wards.

The Mayor said the tarring work across the town will be completed soon.

