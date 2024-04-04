EC to dispose of plaints in 100 minutes

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 3

The complaints received on C-vigil mobile application will be disposed of within 100 minutes by the Election Commission. This was stated by Amarjit Singh, District Returning Officer, here.

The officer said that strict arrangements were made to enforce the election code of conduct in letter and spirit as per the directions issued by the Election Commission of India. He said that a control room had been set up to keep vigil on 24x7 basis at the district headquarter that could be contacted on phone numbers 01972-221277, 221377 and 221477. The District Returning Officer said that the election related complaints could also be done on toll free number 1950.

He said that the c-vigil app could be downloaded from google app store and complaints along with photograph, video and audio could be uploaded on the app along with the complaint. He added that complainant could hide his identity if he desires so. He could see the status of his complaint if he providesdhis mobile name and number along with the complaint.

The DRO further added that flying squads would get the instant location of the complaint in the app and would act fast. The app had been drafted to address complaints pertaining to election code of conduct.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur