ECI to keep an eye on voter inducement

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 24

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will keep a vigil on the cases of inducement of voters by political parties through a mobile app called Citizen Vigilant Tracking (C-vigil).

ECI Rajiv Kumar today shared details about voters, polling stations and all other arrangements for the Assembly poll due in the state here today. The term of the Assembly will end on January 8, 2023. There are 53.08 lakh voters, who will cast vote at 7,881 polling stations in 68 segments.

“Our endeavour is to ensure free, fair, transparent and inducement-free elections which is not possible without the cooperation of citizens. For this, they can upload a picture or a video of money, liquor or any other freebies being distributed on this app through their mobile which will capture all GI details and some election official will reach there within 100 minutes,” said the ECI.

He said if a complainant did not wish to reveal his identity, complete secrecy would be maintained. Any person could upload pictures or videos of any allurement, besides snags in EVMs or poll-related arrangements. To curb the trend of enticing voters with money, liquor or drugs, the police, excise, ED, airports, banks, the narcotics department and other law-enforcing agencies had been given directions.

It is for the first time that the ECI has decided to keep voters informed about the criminal record of candidates. “Casting a vote in favour of any candidate is the prerogative of voters but helping them make an informed choice is the duty of the commission which we will achieve by way of ‘Know Your Candidate’ details on the website,” he stated.

The ECI has made it mandatory for political parties and candidates having a criminal record to get their case published in the local media and newspaper to make voters aware that a particular candidate has a criminal record.