EC's CVIGIL App gets over 1K complaints

New Delhi, December 9

The Election Commission's CVIGIL App has emerged as a force multiplier and a powerful tool to promptly report unlawful campaigning activities and violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), officials said.

A total of over 1,000 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh in which over 800 cases were found correct and action was taken. Over 580 cases reported were for posters and banners without permission and 185 cases were for money distribution. — IANS