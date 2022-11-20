Edu event for pharmacists in Mandi today

Mandi, November 19
The Pharmacy Council is organising a continuing education programme for pharmacists at Sanskriti Sadan, Kangni Dhar, here tomorrow.
Yogesh Verma, president of the District Drug Sellers Union, said, “All pharmacists of Mandi are requested to get their pre-registration done on the website of the Pharmacy Council. According to an order of the High Court, it is necessary for every pharmacist to attend the programme twice in five years. During the programme, the pharmacists are educated to uplift his work area.”
“Those who will not attend the programme, their registration will be cancelled by the council,” Verma added.
