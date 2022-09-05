Edu govt's top priority, says Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

The Congress is competing with AAP by announcing guarantees but it is only the BJP which fulfills its promises, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj

Addressing the media persons here on the eve of Teachers Day, Bhardwaj said, “Education was on top on our priority list and this time our government has made a budget provision of Rs 8412 crore for the education sector”.

Focus on quality Earlier, the focus was on outreach but now after upgrading the schools, it has shifted to provide quality education to the students. —Suresh Bhardwaj, Education Minister

He said that in 2017, the Virbhadra government announced 21 colleges just before the elections with a budget of one lakh each to open those colleges and it was the BJP government which made provision for 17 out of 21 colleges and today those colleges are visible on the ground.

The present government gave second university to the state. “After the formation of Himachal, only one university was established in the state and our government has started the second university - Sardar Patel University in Mandi,” he said.