Edu programmes hit after UGC stopped travel grant: Experts

Research work as well as exchange programmes and faculty development programmes at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) have been affected after the University Grants Commission (UGC) discontinued the ‘travel grant’ three years ago.

Sources said that faculty members were no longer receiving funds from the UGC for their academic visits. The Dean of Planning and Teachers’ Matters had issued a circular stating: “It has been noticed that many faculty members are submitting requests seeking financial assistance under ‘Travel Grant’ in the Planning and Development Office. The extended period of the grant was only till March 2020 and thereafter the university has not received any financial assistance from the UGC.”

Setback for institutions across india It is only through international exchange programmes that teachers keep themselves abreast with technological advancements and trends in education sector. It is a major setback for the research component of not just the HPU but for educational institutes across the country. —Kulbhushan Chandel, Former dean of studies, HPU

They said no one was visiting international institutions for academic purposes after scholars stopped getting reimbursement for travel expenses.

Joginder Saklani, Joint Secretary, HPU Teachers’ Welfare Association, said, “On the one hand, the government claims to put in concerted efforts to improve the quality of education and on the other hand, it has discontinued funds meant for the same purpose.”

“It is through international visits that faculty members learn new academic methodologies and research work, compare them with the existing ones at the university and implement them here if it enhances the quality of education and research,” he added.

Kulbhushan Chandel, former Dean of Studies at HPU, said, “It is a setback to the research component of not just the HPU but all educational institutions across the country. Many faculty members haven’t received the travel grant since 2017 before the UGC discontinued it in 2020.”

He said, “There is a huge difference in the academic curriculum and methodologies that are being followed in India and abroad. It is only through these exchange programmes and visits that teachers keep themselves abreast of technological advancements and trends in the education sector, which directly benefits students.”

Experts said the government should restore the travel grant for academic visits in order to improve the quality of education in the country.