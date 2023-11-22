Education board fails to rationalise syllabus as per NCERT, parents upset

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 21

The parents whose children are studying in 10+2 in the schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) have flayed the board authorities for failing to rationalise syllabus as per the NCERT. They have alleged that the HPBSE was forcing 30 per cent extra syllabus on students of 10+2 who have been appearing in competitive examinations as JEE or NEET.

Students being burdened As per the new education policy, the NCERT had rationalised the syllabus about a year ago. About 30 per cent syllabus for 10+2 science classes, including medical and non-medical classes, has been reduced. However, the HPBSE was continuing with same syllabus and was putting extra burden on the students. A Parent May be done in next session During a workshop held recently, the subject experts had suggested that since 40 per cent of syllabus had been completed in schools, it would not be appropriate to reduce any syllabus at this stage. Any changes, if required, may be done in the next session. — Nipun Jindal, Acting Chairman of HPBSE

The extra syllabus that would not be part of the annual exams of the CBSE or other education boards in the country was burdening the students unnecessarily. The students of the schools affiliated with the HPBSE would lose edge in competitive examinations at the national level due to extra syllabus of the HPBSE, parents have alleged.

Rakesh Nagpal, a resident of Nagrota Bagwan whose son is studying in 10+2 in school affiliated with the HPBSE, said as per the new education policy, the NCERT had rationalised the syllabus about a year ago. About 30 per cent syllabus for 10+2 science classes, including medical and non-medical classes, has been reduced. However, the HPBSE was continuing with the same syllabus, putting extra burden on the students.

Sanjay Suri, a lecturer in DAV College, Kangra, said that National Testing Authority (NTA) that conducts the JEE and NEET entrance tests at the national level follow the NCERT syllabus. This mean that the syllabus that has been omitted by the NCERT would not part of entrance examinations. By not reducing the syllabus, the HPBSE was putting extra burden on the students. This may reduce their competitive edge in the national entrance examinations.

Dr Vivek Sood from Tanda Medical College, whose daughter in preparing for NEET examination, said that they have repeatedly written to the authorities of the HPBSE for rationalising the syllabus as per the NCERT guidelines. However, all their requests have fallen in deaf ears of the state education board. Himachal seems to be the only education board which is still continuing with the same old syllabus, he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, who is holding the charge of chairman of the HPBSE, said that the board had organised a workshop of subject experts in July 2023. During the workshop, the subject experts had suggested that since 40 per cent of syllabus had been completed in schools, it would not be appropriate to reduce any syllabus at this stage. Any changes, if required, may be done in the next session. Further, there is no clarification from the NTA regarding the rationalisation of syllabus for various competitive examinations. Therefore, it was decided that full syllabus may be prescribed for students this year, he said.

He further said that the HPBSE had decided to rationalise the syllabus from the next academic session. The extra syllabus would, in fact, increase the competitiveness of students, he said.

