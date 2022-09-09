Himachal Pradesh education board retirees to get medical reimbursement

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 8

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) in a meeting held here today decided to restore the facility of medical reimbursement for its retired employees. The facility was ended for the retired staff in 2014.

Refreshment allowances raised Honorarium given to contingent workers who are employed in book depots of HPSEB will also be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month

Daily refreshment allowance of teachers and workers employed in examination checking or other allied work has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per day.

HPBSE Chairman SK Soni while talking to The Tribune said it was decided that all board employees, including those who had retired, would be entitled to reimbursement for indoor medical treatment as per the government rules. However, the board would give a fixed amount of Rs 400 for outdoor medical consultation, he added.

The board would have to bear an additional financial burden between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 80 lakh per annum, Soni said.

The board has also decided to revert to annual system of examination for Classes IX and XI. But the semester system of examination will continue for Classes X and XII.

In another decision, only those students will be allowed to appear in Class VIII examination of the HPBSE’s open school program who have completed education till Class V in regular schools.

The decision has been taken as per the directions of the Union Ministry of Education in order to increase the strength of students in primary classes.

Soni also said that the board’s buildings across the state would be named after freedom fighters, social workers and scientists. The administrative block of HPBSE headquarter in Dharamsala would be named after former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said.

