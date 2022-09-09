 Himachal Pradesh education board retirees to get medical reimbursement : The Tribune India

Himachal Pradesh education board retirees to get medical reimbursement

Himachal Pradesh education board retirees to get medical reimbursement

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 8

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) in a meeting held here today decided to restore the facility of medical reimbursement for its retired employees. The facility was ended for the retired staff in 2014.

Refreshment allowances raised

  • Honorarium given to contingent workers who are employed in book depots of HPSEB will also be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month
  • Daily refreshment allowance of teachers and workers employed in examination checking or other allied work has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per day.

HPBSE Chairman SK Soni while talking to The Tribune said it was decided that all board employees, including those who had retired, would be entitled to reimbursement for indoor medical treatment as per the government rules. However, the board would give a fixed amount of Rs 400 for outdoor medical consultation, he added.

The board would have to bear an additional financial burden between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 80 lakh per annum, Soni said.

The board has also decided to revert to annual system of examination for Classes IX and XI. But the semester system of examination will continue for Classes X and XII.

In another decision, only those students will be allowed to appear in Class VIII examination of the HPBSE’s open school program who have completed education till Class V in regular schools.

The decision has been taken as per the directions of the Union Ministry of Education in order to increase the strength of students in primary classes.

Soni also said that the board’s buildings across the state would be named after freedom fighters, social workers and scientists. The administrative block of HPBSE headquarter in Dharamsala would be named after former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he said.

Honorarium given to contingent workers employed in book depots of HPBSE will also be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per month. Besides, the daily refreshment allowance of teachers and workers employed in examination checking or other allied work has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per day.

#Dharamsala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Argument over smoking leads to man's murder near Golden Temple in Amritsar

2
Entertainment

After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why

3
Trending

Fans of Pakistan and Afghanistan clash in stands, throw chairs at one another after Asia Cup match in Sharjah

4
World

US argues F-16 support package to Pakistan not to alter military balance; India mum

5
Punjab

Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother and sister in Punjab's Muktsar

6
Sports

Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping 17-year-old girl

7
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Gummies : - Maggie Beer Gummies Pills Scam or Real Weight Loss Results

9
Nation

US issues 82,000 student visas to Indians, highest ever globally in 2022

10
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Don't Miss

View All
Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Top News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India

She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...

Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men

Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men

The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...


Cities

View All

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

School mgmt reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: City boy secures AIR 269

MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Patti-Chandigarh Volvo bus service inaugurated

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Supreme Court to go paperless for Delhi Govt vs Centre case

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Gangster-terror nexus revealed in Nalagarh firing case: Delhi Police

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed JIT Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Kalia to Kejri

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

NEET: Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

District tops state in investment, creation of employment, again

Hayer, Nijjar warn MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Katra e-way: Land acquisition expedited

Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Civic body to shift fish market to new site by December- end

Admn gears up for Ganpati Visarjan

Punjabi University signs MoU with Met Dept

Farmers stage sit-in on Amloh-Nabha road