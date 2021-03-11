Education Minister inspects tourism facilities at Marhi, Rohtang

KULLU, MAY 18
Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur visited Rohtang Pass and Marhi and took review of tourism-related facilities on Monday.
On his visit to Rohtang Pass, the minister inspected the parking arrangements and toilet and drinking water facilities. He directed the SDM, who is also District Tourism Development Officer, to improve the drinking water facilities. The minister also discussed expansion of the existing parking facilities.
To ensure that tourists can visit Rohtang Pass for a longer period, Thakur directed the Tourism Department to make an estimate of the equipment that could be used to slow the melting process of the snow in the area.
During his visit to Marhi, where an eco-friendly market worth Rs 7 crore has been set up, the minister said 14 restaurants and six food stalls had been allotted to those who were eligible.
He added that parking facility for around 400 vehicles in front of the eco-friendly market would be completed by June. “An arrangement to park another 100 vehicles has also been made behind the market,” he said.
He directed the SDM to provide five additional mobile toilet facilities on the demand of the local dhaba association, if the tourist pressure increases in the area and also instructed the departments concerned to ensure regular electricity and water supply in the market.
The minister then visited Swarnim Vatika at Gulaba and directed the Forest Department officials to explore the possibility of further expansion of the Vatika.
