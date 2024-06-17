Education Minister lays stone of community bhawan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today laid the foundation stone of the community hall at Batad village in Kathasu gram panchayat in Shimla district. He released Rs 10 lakh for its construction.

Thakur also presided over the concluding ceremony of a volleyball tournament in the village. He said along with education, sports played an important role in the lives of youngsters and volleyball was a popular sport in the hills. “Also, sports saves youth from falling into the trap of drug addiction,” he said.

The Minister said the state government was committed to ensuring all-round development of the state, especially in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency, where development works worth crores of rupees were in progress.

He said that around 100 roads would be metalled this season, and construction worth Rs 71 crore would be done. He further said that the construction work of 66 KV substation had also been completed and a 3-km road at Batad village had been metalled at a cost of Rs 36 lakh.

Earlier, Thakur held a meeting with Congress workers in Kotkhai and thanked them for the lead the party got in the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency.

The Minister also met various delegations from Kotkhai area and listened to their problems, assuring them of solving these at the earliest.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla