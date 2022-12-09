Education Minister loses after 15 years

Our Correspondent

KULLU, DECEMBER 8

Education Minister Govind Thakur lost the election to Congress candidate Bhuvneshwar Gaur by 2,957 votes from Manali.

Due to factionalism in the Congress, Govind had won consecutively for three times since 2007. However, this time no rebel of the Congress was in the fray and Gaur won the seat by securing 29,892 votes. Congress turncoat and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Anurag Prarthi only secured 730 votes to forfeit his security deposit. BJP’s Surender Shourie secured 25,038 votes to defeat BJP turncoat and Congress candidate Khimi Ram by 4,334 votes from Banjar. BJP rebel Hiteshwar Singh, son of BJP stalwart Maheshwar Singh, remained on the third position.

BJP candidate Narotam Singh lost by 4,103 votes from the Kullu Sadar seat. Sunder Singh Thakur remained victorious for the second time by securing 30,286 votes while BJP rebel Ram Singh remained on the third position by securing 11,937 votes.