Manav Bharti University sold 36,024 fake degrees: Himachal education minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

Education Minister Govind Thakur today said no private university would be allowed to play with the future of students and prompt action had been taken against Manav Bharti University (MBU), which is accused of having sold 36,024 fake degrees.

The minister, while replying to the debate, said that three FIRs were registered against the MBU in March 2020 when the scam was unearthed on the basis of a complaint to the HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission. APG University, too, was named in it. “From the investigations held so far, only 5,455 of the 41,470 degrees awarded by the MBU seem to be genuine. This indicates that they could have sold 36,024 degrees,” he said.

Rajinder Rana had raised the issue of MBU having sold fake degrees.

Thakur said had the Congress government kept a strict vigil between 2012 and 2017 against any wrongdoings by private universities, the situation would not have gone so bad. “I want to make it clear that anybody guilty of violations will not be spared and strictest action will be taken against them,” he assured the House. —

#mbu fake degree