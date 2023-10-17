Effluent waste cause of Water pollution in Baddi

Water pollution is a major issue in Baddi. The water bodies in the area can be seen filled with black-coloured contaminated water. Despite the rising water pollution, industrial houses in the area continue to dump effluents in the drains. The industrial houses and authorities concerned have failed to address the issue. Raman, Baddi

Take steps to curb stray dog menace

With every passing month, the number of stray dogs in the Parimahal area has been increasing. Packs of dogs can be seen chasing pedestrians during late evening and early morning hours. A number of dog bite cases have been reported in the area in the past few months. The civic body must take steps to curb the menace at the earliest. Sanchit Verma, Shimla

Open another lift to Mall road

With the end of the monsoon season, there has been a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting Shimla. Long queues of tourists and local residents can be seen near the lift that operates from the Cart Road to the Mall Road on a daily basis these days. The state government should open another lift for the convenience of the residents and tourists. Ishanvi Thakur, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Baddi #Environment #Pollution