Efforts on to brand Pangi natural products

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), September 23

Pangi Resident Commissioner Ritika Jindal has said that steps will be taken to form farmer producer organisations (FPOs) for those involved in natural farming. Focus would also be on ensuring fair price of products and market availability in Pangi Valley, she said.

In a press note issued here recently, she said efforts would also be made to do branding of the natural products of the valley.

To declare Pangi subdivision as “natural agricultural products valley” and to ensure zero use of chemical fertilisers, a committee of the State Project Implementation Unit, Natural Farming Khushhal Kisan Yojana and Krishi Bhawan, Shimla, visited 12 panchayats in the valley. During the visit, the committee held discussions with farmers. Jindal said the decision to declare the valley “natural agricultural products valley” would be taken only after examining the samples. A proposal in that regard was made by 19 panchayats of the valley.

A team was then formed by the Agriculture Department under the chairmanship of Manoj Gupta, Professor Scientist (Agro-Economics).

