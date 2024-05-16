Efforts on to curb liquor smuggling

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 15

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for June 1, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has mandated all liquor manufacturing units and wholesalers in Sirmaur district to adhere to the Election Commission’s (ECI) guidelines.

To prevent potential liquor smuggling during the election period, armed police personnel have been deployed at liquor manufacturing facilities. Additionally, 24-hour CCTV surveillance has been implemented at these sites. Khimta emphasised that all liquor consignments must be transported exclusively in GPS-enabled vehicles, as per the ECI’s directives. “Transportation of liquor in non-GPS vehicles is strictly prohibited, and violations will attract severe penalties,” he stated.

A comprehensive inspection was conducted today at several liquor manufacturing units and wholesale outlets in Sirmaur district. The facilities, including Carlsberg India Private Limited (Paonta Sahib); Alco Spirits Private Limited (Kundla); Giri Breweries (Mirpur Kotla); High Spirits Food and Breweries (Pali); L-13 Sirmaur Liquor (Main-Thapal); and L-1 Rajpur Wine (Main-Thapal), were inspected.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan #Sirmaur