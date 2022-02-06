Efforts on to get Centre's approval for airport in Mandi district, says CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 5

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government was striving to get a greenfield airport sanctioned at Nagchala in Mandi district. He is on a two-day tour in Mandi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects. He said the airport would not only be important from a strategic point of view but would also give a big boost to tourism development in the region.

Targeting Congress MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh, the CM said she had presented wrong figures on the development works done by the BJP government in the state. It was the BJP government, which conducted the survey for an airport in Mandi, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Aut in Darang Assembly constituency today, Thakur announced the upgrade of veterinary dispensary at Kot Khamrada to veterinary hospital, upgrade of primary school, Dehra Nallah, to middle school, opening of primary school at Rehan, Rs 15 lakh for the construction and upgrade of various roads of the area and opening of ‘Balan Depot’ of the State Forest Corporation between Nagwain and Takoli.

He said the issue of providing adequate compensation to four-lane affected families would be taken up with the authorities. He said a survey would be conducted for the opening of a milk chilling plant or milk collection centre of Milkfed at Aut.

The CM said, “The current four-year tenure of the state government was far better than 40 years of the previous government as the area had witnessed unparalleled development during this period.”

He congratulated people of the state on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the progress of the Rs 22-crore Hanogi bridge project over the Beas river which would connect Drang and Seraj Assembly constituencies in Mandi district. He inaugurated the Public Works Division Office at Thalout which would immensely benefit the people of Balichowki, Panarsa and the Pandoh area. The CMr also laid the foundation stone of Bachat Samiti Shops at Aut.

