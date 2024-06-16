Efforts on to improve education quality in Himachal govt institutions: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state government would explore the possibility of conducting Students Central Association (SCA) elections in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). The student body elections have not been held for the past over 10 years due to poll-related violence on the campus.

Sukhu inaugurated a two-day “Maitree” programme of the Himachal Pradesh University Alumni Association (Decadal Chapter of 90s). “I am in favour of holding the student body elections, but a final decision in this regard will be taken only after holding talks with the authorities concerned,” he said.

He said, “The government is working towards making Himachal a self-reliant state and numerous steps are being taken to improve the quality of education in all public institutions. The government has introduced English medium in government schools right from Class I.”

To impart quality education to students, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were being established in all 68 Assembly constituencies of the state in a phased manner, he said. “The government plans to bring innovative changes in the higher education sector based on modern teaching technologies so that every student can derive maximum benefits out of it,” he added.

Sukhu said the government had adopted zero-tolerance towards corruption. “When we came to power, the economic condition of the state was in a shambles because of the huge debt inherited from the previous government. This forced us to take tough decisions to bring back the derailed economy on track by generating income from the existing resources. We have set a target to make Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state by 2032,” he said.

He said under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, 4,000 orphan children had been adopted as “Children of the State” and the entire responsibility of their education taken by the state government. “A centre of excellence will be constructed at Tikri in the Kandaghat area of Solan district to provide education to about 300 differently-abled children,” he added.

Sukhu announced to provide Rs 2 crore to the alumni association for the construction of their building. He also released three books written by senior journalist Sanjeev Sharma, including “Juni”, “Main Aur Meri HP University” and “Yadein Buransh Ki”.

Earlier, alumni association president Prof Chandramohan Parshira welcomed the CM and said they would adopt Neri of Shimla for its overall development.

