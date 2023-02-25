Efforts on to improve NIT ranking: Director

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 24

The NIT here will soon emerge as pioneer institution of engineering and technology as the institute is regularly working in this regard. This was stated by Prof. HM Raghuvanshi, Director, NIT, here today.

He said that last year over 173 national and multinational companies approached the institute for campus placements. As many as 425 students of B Tech, 102 students of dual degree programme and 105 students of masters degree were placed in the campus interviews while seven of them received salary package of over Rs 1 crore each.

Prof Raghuvanshi said that the NIT was improving both infrastructure and faculty to attract international students to the institute. The NIT would appoint 108 more faculty members while a hostel with top facilities would be constructed on the campus. He added that the applications for the faculty have been invited till March 10 and the process of selection would be completed in two months.

He said that outreach programmes were started by the NIT and in one month over 800 students from different institutes visited the NIT campus and were imparted technical knowhow in various labs of the institute.

The Director said under Mission Dronacharya, 215 school lecturers of various subjects like physics, chemistry and mathematics were updated about emerging technology in teaching.