Efforts on to restore Darcha-Padum road

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 10

After restoring the Manali-Leh highway, the Border Roads Organisation has intensified its snow-clearing efforts on the Darcha-Shinkula-Padum road to connect the Zanskar valley in Ladakh with Himachal. This road leads to Leh via the Padum-Nimmu road and provides the alternative route to Ladakh from Himachal.

The BRO is focusing on restoring the road via Shinkula (16,615 ft). The agency has engaged its workforce and machinery. After the opening of Atal Tunnel, the Shinkula has emerged as a new tourist destination among tourists. During summers, a large number of tourists visit Shinkula to enjoy the panoramic view of the scenic valley.

Sources with the BRO said despite many challenges, the BRO machinery and workforce had reached close to Shinkula from Himachal and the pass would be cleared within a few days allowing access to the Zanskar valley from the Lahaul side.