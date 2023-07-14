Efforts on to restore water supply schemes: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 13

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said today that the work to restore water supply projects were going on a war footing in flood-affected Mandi and Kullu districts. He added that the government had set a target to resume water supply to Mandi city within 24 hours.

He said, “Water supply from the Uhal river was severely hit due to flashfloods. Efforts are being made to restore it at the earliest. The Jal Shakti Department is working to restore an alternative source of water at Paddal, which was also damaged badly in the floods. A budget of Rs 2 crore had been released for the purpose so that water could be supplied to the people of Mandi city from this source till water supply from the Uhal river is restored.”

Agnihotri said, “Serious efforts are being made to send tourists home safely, provide relief to flood victims and reopen roads, restore electricity and water supply and telecom network in the affected areas,” he added.

He said, “The Jal Shakti Department is facing its biggest challenge due to the flashfloods, which damaged around 5,000 of the total 10,000 water supply schemes.”

