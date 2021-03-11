Efforts on to upgrade Bee Research Station at Nagrota Bagwan: Himachal agriculture university VC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 22

The CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University celebrated World Honey Bee Day at its Bee Research Station, Nagrota Bagwan, on Saturday.

Chief guest on the occasion Arun Mehra, MLA, Nagrota Bagwan, while speaking to bee keepers, asked them to seek guidance of scientists and other experts in the promotion of the hill bee products. He thanked Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary for making efforts to develop and improve the bee research station.

Vice-Chancellor Chaudhary said efforts had been initiated to upgrade the Bee Research Station to Bee Heritage Farm of India. He asked bee keepers to take advantage of the expertise of scientists to enhance their honey production. He advised students to take up bee keeping and other ventures under innovative agripreneurship to become job providers. He, along with MLA Mehra, distributed 60 colonies of apis mellifera with complete brood chamber and bee veils to 20 tribal farmers from Jia, Chahari, Kawari, Majhotli and Banuri Panchayats. He appreciated the station incharge, Dr Surender Kumar Sharma, for selecting new farmers and encouraging them to take up entrepreneurship. A booklet in Hindi on the basics of bee keeping was also released.

Dr RS Chandel, Head, Department of Entomology, said an e-programme was conducted under the Tribal Sub Plan of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to create awareness among farmers about the benefits of beekeeping and to provide them inputs. A discussion on bee keeping was held.