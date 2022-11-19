Efforts to be stepped up to curb disease spread in cherry trees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 18

The Horticulture Department will step up efforts to check the spread of phytoplasma in cherry trees in the upper areas of Shimla district.

Following a meeting with growers, the department has decided to divide the cherry growing region, comprising Baghi, Thanedhar and Narkanda, into three zones (red, orange and green) based on the severity of the disease.

“Once the areas are distinguished on the basis of the severity of the disease, remedial action will be taken accordingly,” says Dr Usha Sharma, senior scientist, plant pathology, Regional Horticultural Research Station (RHRS), Mashobra.

Mapping will be done shortly by horticulture officials in coordination with the scientists of Dr YS Parmar Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni/RHRS, Mashobra, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Rohru.

Two months ago, cherry trees in the Baghi region were found affected with phytoplasma, a rare disease in stone fruits. Ever since the Horticulture Department and the UHF have organised several awareness camps in the region to help the growers deal with the disease. “Basically, the plan is to cut the infected plants and stop the budwood movement out of the affected areas. Also, the movement of leafhopper will have to be checked to contain the disease spread,” Dr Sharma said. For controlling the vector from spreading

the disease, the department has procured imidacloprid, an insecticide, and has distributed it among the growers.

As for areas where the disease has not reached yet, Dr Sharma said the sampling and testing was the way forward. “Frequent sampling and testing will be required to check whether or not the plants are free from the disease,” she added.

Deepak Singha, president, Plum Growers’ Association, said the cherry economy was worth Rs 200 crore. “The disease has already destroyed plants worth Rs 16 crore. Concerted efforts by the Horticulture Department, the UHF, Nauni, and growers are required to save the remaining cherry economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, UHF scientists are studying the molecular characterisation and the sequencing of causal phytoplasma for exact identifications. Based on the results, the university will share further recommendation and organise awareness camps in the region.

Horticulture dept’s action plan