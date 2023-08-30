Efforts to restore connectivity with Baddi on, causeway work begins

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 29

The work to construct a causeway parallel to the damaged Balad bridge having resumed last evening, connectivity with the Baddi industrial area would be restored soon. In a bid to provide early access, a request has also been made to the Western Command by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), to construct a Bailey bridge over the Balad river given their expertise in speedier construction.

Lalit Jain, CEO, BBNDA said “The Army authorities at Western Command will consult their senior officials in Delhi to explore the possibility of constructing a Bailey bridge over Balad river. But since the Baddi area was not marooned and is accessible from other roads, whether they will take it up on priority remains to be seen.”

More so, as providing road connectivity to the cantonment town of Subathu, housing the 14 Gorkha Training Centre, is their first priority. Subathu was cut off from Dharampur after a 200-m stretch of the Subathu-Dharampur road was washed away in heavy rains last week.

Multiple options were being explored by the administration to provide early relief to this industrial hub housing 90 per cent of the state’s industry. The movement of vehicles through the narrow arterial routes has halted speedier transportation of the finished goods and raw material, thus incurring losses to the industry.

With the weather remaining dry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) begun construction of a causeway parallel to the damaged Balad bridge last evening. It was likely to be completed in the next 10 to 12 days. This would help restore connectivity of Baddi to Pinjore and its surrounding areas. The causeway is a track on the upper point of an embankment across a low, or wet place or a stretch of river.

The mechanical wing of the state Public Works Department (PWD), which had inspected the Balad bridge along with the NHAI officials, is also examining the possibility of setting up a Bailey bridge.

A Bailey bridge is a factory-made truss bridge and is made in small sections that can be easily moved and put together on the site.

Superintending Engineer, Mechanical, PWD, CD Thakur, informed, “A Bailey bridge supplier agency at Kolkata has been given the specifications of Balad river site and they are working out whether such a long bridge can be made. Since such a bridge is a smaller temporary structure, it has to be seen if this option would be suitable for Balad river where the existing bridge is very long.”

