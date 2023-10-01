Eight centres in Mandi for HPAS prelims exam today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 30

Eight examination centres have been set up in Mandi district for the preliminary examination of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, to be held tomorrow.

To ensure that the examination is conducted peacefully, special arrangements will be in place around the respective examination centres. Mandi District Magistrate Arindam Chaudhary issued an order under Section 144 in that regard today.

Restrictions around centres A complete ban on social, cultural and political events, processions, sloganeering, demonstrations etc. from 7 am to 6 pm around the examination centres on Sunday

“The use of loudspeakers and carrying of deadly weapons will also be prohibited in such areas during the said period on the day of the examination,” an order said

The examination centres have been set up at Government Degree College, Mandi; Government ITI, Mandi; Government Senior Secondary Boys School, Mandi; Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Mandi; DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi; District Institute of Education and Training, Mandi; Saraswati Vidya Mandir (SVM), Mandi; and Vijay Memorial College of Education, Barsu.

The District Magistrate has asked the police administration to deploy adequate number of police personnel in and around the examination venues to ensure compliance with the order.

