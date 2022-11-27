Eight days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 26

The Tiranga Mountain Rescue Team from the Siachen glacier returned from Friendship Peak today after failing to trace the Shimla trekker, Ashutosh, who went missing eight days ago.

Rescue teams have not met with any success even after a seven-day extensive search operation. Teams of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, the Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA), Kullu-Manali, the police and the administration have also returned.

Atal institute Director Avinash Negi said the search operation was carried out using modern equipment and the Recco Avalanche Rescue Device, which needed to be charged. He said efforts were made to trace the trekker with the help of an avalanche rod, drone and aerial recce. He said though the helmet, ice axe and torch were located, the trekker could not be traced. He said he had urged the Tiranga team to conduct the operation one more time.

Ashutosh of Adhshala village in Chopal tehsil of Shimla district was hit by an avalanche on November 19. He was accompanied by two friends, who gave information about the mishap. Ashutosh is cousin of the wife of Chopal MLA Balbir Singh Verma. ATOA general secretary Praveen Sood said their team had been camping and carrying out a search operation for the past seven days.

Manali SDM Surender Thakur said all possible efforts were being made to trace Ashutosh. He said now a team of the Dogra Scouts from Pooh in Kinnaur would carry out a search operation from tomorrow.