Eight elephants reach national park in Paonta

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 1

Following coordinated efforts of the Forest Department, a herd of eight elephants successfully reached Colonel Sher Jung National Park, Simbalbara, in Paonta Sahib last evening.

Divisional Forest Officer Kunal Angrish said historically, solitary elephants have been found on western side of Paonta-Nahan National Highway (NH). However, this new group of eight elephants had crossed the NH and travelled about 20 km east toward Paonta Sahib, exploring the new forest areas of Girinagar, Byas and Khara on their way, he added.

The department had constituted block-level teams to safely drive the herd as their presence might have caused commotion among the residents of the area, which have hitherto remained unexposed to elephant movement.

“The teams tracked the daily movement of the heard and drove them in a planned direction by co-ordinated blockading and use of firing sound gun. Finally, covering a distance of approximately 60 km in nine days, the herd reached Simbalbara national park. Thirty officials of the department were involved in the operation, which also met support and collaboration from the locals. The teams were also charged by the elephant herd on a few occasions,” said Angrish.