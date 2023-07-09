Eight mules washed away in flash floods

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 8

Eight mules were washed away in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in a remote area of Bara Bhangal, 60 km from here, this morning.

The animals were caught in flash floods while crossing the Uhal river and washed away. The bridge on the river had washed away last month. The owners of the animals were on their way to Bara Bhangal when the incident occurred near Plachhak. They took a risk to cross the river but because of heavy rains its water level rose suddenly. While Paras Ram, Mansa Ram, and Pandhri Devi managed to save their lives, the eight mules were washed away.

Chandermani, pradhan of Bara gram panchayat, said that he along with other members of the panchayat immediately reached the spot but the mules had washed away by then.

Meanwhile, villagers appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to get a bridge constructed over the Uhal river at the earliest. They said that in the absence of a bridge, villagers risked their lives by wading through the river. Kishori Lal, local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, expressed shock over the incident and assured the affected villagers of all possible help from the government. He directed the SDM, Baijnath, and the Tehsildar, Multhan, to visit the spot and provide immediate relief.