Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), June 9
An elderly couple was found dead in its own cowshed under mysterious circumstances in Bilaspur district on Sunday morning, police said.
Rooplal, a milk seller, lived in Chandpur village with his wife Kamala Devi.
When he did not deliver milk on Sunday morning, some villagers went to his house but found neither Roop Lal nor his wife Kamala Devi.
When the villagers went to the cowshed, built adjacent to the house, the elderly couple was found lying soaked in blood.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Madan Dhiman said prima facie it seems to be a case of murder and the forensic team has been called to the spot to take samples.
A case of murder has been registered and investigation is under way to know the cause of deaths of the couple, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped
2 representations from Punjab: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bitt...
Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government
Some of the top names to be retained
New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat
3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...
Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'
Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...
7 leaders from India’s neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region arrive in Delhi for Modi’s oath ceremony
They include Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime ...