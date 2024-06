Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

PTI

Bilaspur (HP), June 9

An elderly couple was found dead in its own cowshed under mysterious circumstances in Bilaspur district on Sunday morning, police said.

Rooplal, a milk seller, lived in Chandpur village with his wife Kamala Devi.

When he did not deliver milk on Sunday morning, some villagers went to his house but found neither Roop Lal nor his wife Kamala Devi.

When the villagers went to the cowshed, built adjacent to the house, the elderly couple was found lying soaked in blood.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Madan Dhiman said prima facie it seems to be a case of murder and the forensic team has been called to the spot to take samples.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is under way to know the cause of deaths of the couple, he added.

