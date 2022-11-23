Elderly, special voters 'showed enthusiasm'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

Persons with disabilities (PwD), the elderly (above 80) and essential service voters have shown enthusiasm in the Vidhan Sabha poll as 98.50 per cent of them cast vote on November 12.

What is even more encouraging is the fact that despite having the option of voting through postal ballot, many PwD chose to come to the polling booth to exercise their right to franchise. As per instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the State Election Department had ensured a provision of all facilities for the voters with disabilities, including providing them with Form 12-D and postal ballots.

“However, their enthusiasm seemed to be sky high and their participation in the biggest democratic festival was laudable and far beyond expectation as of the 56,343 PwD voters, 49,917 cast vote at polling booths, said Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), here today.

He said of the 6,882 PwD voters with more than 40 per cent disability, 6,426 cast vote from home through specially deployed teams. One such voter was Pawan Kumar (34) of Banjan village in Arki, who preferred to visit the nearest polling booth.

Pawan, computer teacher at Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Mangu in Solan district, said he was proud that he cast his vote at the polling booth. “I prefer to move on by myself, though the authoritieshad offered a wheelchair to me, which I refused,” he added.

He said, “I want to motivate other voters to spread a message that ‘where there is a will there’s a way.”

Om Prakash (50) from Ser-Bharaal village in the Pachhad segment of Sirmaur, has been bedridden for the past eight years. However, he voted through postal ballot after 11 years. He said he was able to cast his vote due to the new initiative of the ECI.

#Shimla