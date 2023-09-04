Elderly to get medical care at doorstep in three Kangra blocks

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, September 3

The Kangra district administration will provide healthcare services to senior citizens initially in Shahpur, Tyara and Nagrota Bagwan medical health blocks as part of a pilot scheme.

As per information, the district administration, in collaboration with the District Red Cross Society, Health Department and Educare, has prepared a plan to develop a geriatric homecare management system (GHMS) in these medical blocks. An action plan for the pilot project of the GHMS has been prepared.

Under the pilot project, 378 health care assistants and medical technicians will be trained in 189 villages of these medical health blocks in Kangra district. They will not only provide healthcare facilities to senior citizens but also ensure their participation to make them mentally and physically active. They will continuously monitor every activity of the elderly. The GHMS will prove to be a boon to the elderly living alone, with their children working outside the state.

According to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, the selection and training process was being finalised so that senior citizens who are unable to walk could get healthcare facilities at their doorstep. “The elderly and needy citizens who are unable to go to hospitals for frequent checkups will now get such healthcare services at their homes and trained assistants will look after them,” he added.

Jindal said, however, the GHMS was being launched on a pilot basis in three medical blocks of Kangra district and if results were satisfactory, the campaign would be started across the whole district.

