Chamba: Elderly voters source of inspiration, says CEO

Chamba, October 2
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that the contribution of elderly voters in the electoral process was very important. Drawing inspiration from the elderly voters, young voters should get motivated to vote.
The CEO was speaking on the occasion of International Day of Older People yesterday in the district-level voter awareness programme at the local Bachat Bhawan.
He said there are about 1,200 voters in the state who have completed 100 years of age. He also said that voting is a right and an important responsibility towards the nation. Therefore, the centenary-old and old-age voters and their valuable experience would always be a source of inspiration.
The CEO honored the centenary-old and 80 years old voters by presenting them with mufflers and caps and also presented them certificates of honor on behalf of the Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar.
He also unveiled the mascot emblem named ‘bholu’ based on the tag line “moo bhi gana vote pana” for the protection and voter awareness as part of the sweep activities.
