Election Commission of India bans exit, opinion polls for Himachal, Gujarat

Shimla, November 11
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited exit or opinion polls regarding the Vidhan Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
In a notification issued yesterday, the ECI notified the period from 8 am on November 12 to 5.30 pm on December 5 as prohibited for conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising it by means of print and electronic media or disseminating the same in any other manner.
A spokesman for the Election Department said here today that as per the notification, display of any election matter, including the results of an opinion poll or any other poll survey in electronic media, would be prohibited during 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of polling in connection with the general elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat under Section 126(1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
