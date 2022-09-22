Election Commission team visits Dharampur

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 22

A high-level team of Election Commission of India, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, made a brief halt at Dharampur on Thursday.

The EC team is on 3-day visit to Himachal to review the poll preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections.

The team visited a polling station at Government Senior Secondary School, Dharampur, and inaugurated the facia of polling station. CEC Kumar also felicitated and interacted with elderly voters, people with disability (PWD) voters, transgenders and presented them a shawl and an appreciation letter.

The ECI team also met and felicitated the first-time voters and gave them an epic kit containing their voter ID, pocket voter’s guide and voter’s pledge.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg welcomed and honoured the ECI team at Dharampur.

Solan DC Kritika Kulhari, Solan SP Virender Sharma and Himachal Additional CEO Daleep Negi, along with other senior officers, received the CEC officials.