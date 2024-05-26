Election Dept gets 1,406 complaints, maximum from Mandi, decides 88%

Shimla, May 25

The state Election Department has decided 88 per cent complaints received so far. Out of the 1,406 complaints that were received since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force, 1,235 were decided, with the maximum complaints being filed during electioneering for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, which is hogging the limelight.

An FIR has been registered at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district for obstructing BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut’s rally. Multiple complaints were received from the Congress legal cell against Kangana for passing personal remarks against Vikramaditya Singh. Notices were also issued by Mandi and Kullu DCs and the inquiry report was sent to the ECI.

A complaint was filed against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu by the BJP for using derogatory remarks against a BJP candidate in Una. The transcript of the speech has also been sent to the ECI. Randeep Singh Surjewala also filed a complaint against Anurag Thakur.

A teacher has been suspended in Sirmaur for participating in the election campaign of a political party, while disciplinary action is being taken against an assistant professor in Kullu for the same reason. Re-employment of some officials has also been put on hold and employees with more than three years’ stay were transferred outside the district.

Action is being taken against Kangana for her announcement regarding the medical treatment of a girl injured at the Palampur bus stand. Another notice has been issued to the actress by the Mandi DC for her religious remarks.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur filed a complaint on the Rs 1,500 assistance scheme for women, after which no new beneficiaries are being selected. Complaints were received against MLA Sanjay Rattan and Congress candidate from Gagret Rakesh Kalia for invoking religious sentiments, for which reply has been sought from them.

