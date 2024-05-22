Election Dept gives nod to proposals for transfers, postings

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

The state Election Department has approved 61 proposals out of the total 77 sent by various government departments since the implementation of the model code of conduct. A spokesperson of the Election Department said seven proposals had been referred back for clarification.

He said the Election Department had granted permission for promotions and postings in several departments, including general administration, secretariat administration, police, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, home, jal shakti, health and family welfare, public work and personnel.

He further said some transfers and joining requests were allowed in the department of education for TGTs, information and public relations, public works and revenue among others. Permissions were also granted to the State Taxes and Excise Department for the auction and allotment of liquor vends in the state, he added.

The spokesperson said the Election Department had given permission for re-surfacing and tarring works on paths within the limits of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Permissions were also granted for inviting tenders for the transportation of food grains and other essential commodities to tribal and in-accessible areas.

Permission was also given for inviting tenders for the transportation of food grains and other items from FCI godowns to Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation’s wholesale godowns and further to fair price shops.

