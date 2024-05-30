Kangra election expenditure observer conducts surprise inspection

Chamba, May 29
Pratibha Chaudhary, the expenditure observer for the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, conducted surprise inspections across the district keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
She visited expenditure monitoring checkpoints and teams in the Bhattiyat, Dalhousie and Chamba Assembly constituencies.
During her inspections, Chaudhary directed the assistant expenditure observers and other officials involved in expenditure monitoring to perform their duties with utmost seriousness to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.
She emphasised the importance of maintaining strict vigilance over all campaign activities conducted by parties and candidates to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
DRDA Project Officer Jaywanti Thakur and other officials were present on the occasion.
