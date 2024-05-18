Election icon pays tributes to country’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi

Our Correspondent

rampur, May 17

State election icon and cycling champion Jaspreet Pal met the family members of the country’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi, and paid tributes to him today.

In the memory of Negi, he requested the voters, especially the youth, of tribal district Kinnaur to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections and cooperate in building a strong democracy by exercising their right in a free and fair manner.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur