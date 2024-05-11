Election Quiz app launched

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 10

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg launched the Election Quiz mobile app today and this innovative initiative has been taken by Hemraj Bairwa, District Election Officer, Kangra.

The app has been designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre and will be available on android and IOS. This app will be used by all polling officials who will be deployed on election duty in the forthcoming elections.

The quiz consists 20 MCQ questions, which have to be answered and if the performance is not up to the mark, the quiz can be reattempted. Their strengths and weaknesses will be available to ROs and AROs. The scores of all previous attempts will be available to the polling officials in this app. The responses and correct answers of each wrong question will be shown to the individual.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra