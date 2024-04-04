Election schools to be held at booth level in Kangra: DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 3

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said today that under the SVEEP campaign, instructions had been issued for organising election schools at the booth level to educate voters in every Assembly constituency about their right to franchise and the importance of voting.

He said that voter literacy clubs had been formed at the booth level in every Assembly constituency. “Booth-level officers are working as nodal officers in the voter literacy clubs. Through Election Pathshala, the booth-level officers will also ensure the registration of missing electors in the voter lists so that no eligible citizen is deprived of the opportunity to cast his vote,” he added.

Bairwa said that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), all youth, who had completed 18 years of age as on April 1, 2024, could get their names registered in the voter list by May 4. He added that subdivision-level officers would also attend the programme.

He said that in the proposed school, detailed information would be provided to voters about the voting process of VVPAT and EVMs. He added that the Lok Sabha elections were a great festival of democracy and the participation of all eligible voters would be ensured to achieve 100 per cent voting. An initiative had also been taken in Kangra district to make women voters aware of their right to franchise.

Bairwa said that earlier a campaign to make voter ID cards of left-out voters was started in the district. He added that through the SVEEP campaign, young voters had been made aware about their voting right. Besides, marathons and sports competitions had been organised for voters.

He said that various programmes were being organised at the college level to make voters aware about their right to exercise franchise. Disabled voters were also being given information about the facilities being provided for voting by the ECI so that all disabled people could cast their vote, he added.

