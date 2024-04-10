Electoral bonds used to legalise corruption: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 9

The BJP government introduced the electoral bond scheme to legalise corruption on a large scale in the country and hoarding huge money. This was stated by Prem Kaushal, chief spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, in a press release here today.

He said the Enforcement Directorate that was constituted to act against corruption in the country was used by the BJP to blackmail leaders and then induct them into the BJP fold. He added that the country was thankful to the Supreme Court of India that termed the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional. He said the scheme had exposed the ‘pseudo- patriotism’ of the BJP leaders. He said people of the country would not tolerate the ‘arrogance’ of the BJP leaders.

Prem Kaushal said the BJP tried to topple the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh with the money hoarded by unfair means. He said the MLAs who betrayed the Congress would soon see the real face of the BJP.

