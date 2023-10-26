Electoral rolls available for inspection tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Una, October 25

The drafts of the photo electoral rolls of all 516 polling stations will be published on October 27 and will be available for public inspection at all polling booths and offices of the Electoral Registration Officer and the concerned Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

This was stated by ADC Mahender Pal Gurjar after presiding over a review meeting on ‘Special Revision of Electoral Rolls-2024’.

Gurjar said any citizen, who has attained the age of 18 and his/her name is not included in the list, can fill the prescribed ‘Form-6’ and submit it along with photocopies of residence and age proof to the concerned Booth Level Officer from October 27 to December 9. With regard to the date for attaining the age of 18, he said, the dates fixed by the Election Commission of India are the first days of January, April, July and October of the year, whichever is the nearest.

The ADC said the public can file objections for addition, deletion or modification of names in the voter lists from October 27 to December 9 and the final date for settlement of all objections has been finalised as December 26. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2024.

