Electoral rolls' revision in Kangra from April 5

Nurpur, April 2
A special summary revision of electoral rolls will be undertaken in all 15 Assembly constituencies of Kangra district from April 5. The move comes following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The revision exercise will be undertaken at all polling stations across the district and the draft voter lists will be available at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officer-cum-SDM and the Assistant Registration Officer-cum-Tehsildar by April 20.
According to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, the claims and objections could be filed between April 5 and April 20. A special campaign would be launched on April 8 and 9 and then on April 15 and 16. All claims and objections would be settled by April 28. The final photo voter lists would be published on May 10.
Jindal said the citizens who had completed 18 years of age by April 1 this year could get their names registered as voters. “Any citizen about to attain the age of 18 years by July 1 or October 1 this year can also enrol his/her name using Form-6,” he said.
