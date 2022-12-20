Electric vehicles to be first introduced in Sectt: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 19

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that efforts would be made to bring about a radical change in the transport sector and gradually switch over to electric vehicles to reduce pollution in Himachal. He was speaking after having a test drive of an electric vehicle here.

1,000 old HRTC buses to be replaced

He said that a new electric vehicle policy was being implemented in the state and the Transport Department would soon get a fleet of electric vehicles. He added, “Initially, the use of electric vehicles will be promoted in the Secretariat. Thereafter, their use in public transport services will also be encouraged.” He added that information about various technical aspects of electric vehicles was being obtained from various companies.

Agnihotri said that after a discussion with the Chief Minister, the matter about reforms in the electric vehicle policy would be placed in the state Cabinet.

He said, “Environmental protection and the promotion of electric vehicles in the state are the priorities of the government. A decision to purchase electric vehicles will be taken soon.”

Agnihotri said that the government would take appropriate steps for setting up of charging stations for electric vehicles. “In the initial phase, the charging facilities will be provided in various government institutions, including the Secretariat and Himachal sadans and bhavans outside the state,” he added.

He said, “The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has about 1,000 vehicles of zero book value and these will be replaced with electric vehicles in a phased manner. Electric buses will also be included in the HRTC fleet.”

Agnihotri said that at a meeting of the Transport Department yesterday, a discussion was held about huge losses suffered by the HRTC. “The electric vehicle policy will prove fruitful in reducing financial losses, besides reducing the daily expenditure of about Rs 1.5 crore,” he added.

He said that the state government would endeavour to reduce the HRTC losses so that it could at least attain the “no profit no loss” position. He added that the HRTC fleet of Volvo buses would also be strengthened. Principal Secretary, Transport, RD Nazim and Director Transport Anupam Kashyap attended the meeting.